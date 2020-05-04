Councillor hands himself over to police after rape allegations with 15-year-old girl

Johannesburg - A 38-year-old man, reportedly a councillor, was expected to appear at the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl, who is also feared to be pregnant. The man is alleged to have raped the teenager between April and August last year in Tigane Location, Hartbeesfontein. Both the suspect and the victim live in the area. According to the North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone the matter was only reported reported to the police on Thursday, April 30. "Police went looking for the suspect but did not find him. He later heard that police were looking for him and handed himself over. "The suspect was arrested and detained after he handed himself over to the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) on Mondy. Investigation into the matter continues," he said.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrest and said the police would continue to work hard to ensure that alleged sexual offenders are brought to book to face 'the full might of the law'.

On Sunday, the City Press reported that an ANC councillor in North West was facing a criminal investigation after social media exchanges emerged that seemed to confirm a sexual relationship between him and an underage girl whom he allegedly later impregnated.

The report went on to state that screengrabs of WhatsApp messages, allegedly between the man, a ward councillor in the Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp and a 15-year-old girl, had been handed to the police after the EFF opened a case against him.

The WhatsApp purportedly showed that the councillor and the girl had unprotected sex, which resulted in her allegedly falling pregnant.

In the messages, it is alleged the councillor told the minor to have an abortion and assured her not to worry as long as she keeps the relationship a secret.

"He appears, at least in one of the chats, to be concerned about saving his political career. He tells her that if news of their liaison becomes known, he will lose his job," the story continues.

Police would not be drawn to commenting on whether the suspect was a councillor or not.