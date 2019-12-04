RUSTENBURG - Two men accused of murder are due to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrates' Court near Zeerust on Thursday, North West police said.
Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the men believed to be cousins are facing separate charges of murder.
"The suspects’ court appearance follows two murders which were allegedly committed at Khunotswane village near Zeerust.
"According to the information, the body of a 38-year-old man was found by a family member in a pit toilet on Monday, December 2, 2019. Police were informed and investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly killed by his 20-year-old cousin who was ultimately arrested on Tuesday," she said.
"It is alleged that after killing his cousin, he attempted to commit suicide by consuming a cleaning detergent. As a result, he was admitted in hospital, but was discharged the same day.