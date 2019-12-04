Cousins to appear in Zeerust court on two separate murder charges









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) RUSTENBURG - Two men accused of murder are due to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrates' Court near Zeerust on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the men believed to be cousins are facing separate charges of murder. "The suspects’ court appearance follows two murders which were allegedly committed at Khunotswane village near Zeerust. "According to the information, the body of a 38-year-old man was found by a family member in a pit toilet on Monday, December 2, 2019. Police were informed and investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly killed by his 20-year-old cousin who was ultimately arrested on Tuesday," she said. "It is alleged that after killing his cousin, he attempted to commit suicide by consuming a cleaning detergent. As a result, he was admitted in hospital, but was discharged the same day.

"Subsequent to his recovery, he admitted to the police that he was an accomplice in the murder case in which the body was found on Monday. Furthermore, he disclosed to the police the name of the suspect who allegedly committed the crime."

He also admitted that he was the suspect in a case of murder in which the body was found in a pit toilet on December 3 at Khunotswane by a family member.

"Following an intensive investigation, the 37-year-old suspect was traced and arrested for the first murder in which the body was found in a pit toilet.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects and the deceased are related. The motive of the incidents is unknown at this stage."

The police dismissed social media reports that the bodies were found headless.

African News Agency (ANA)