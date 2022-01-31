Covid-19 in SA: 1 366 new infections on Monday

Cape Town - A total of 1 366 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in South Africa on Monday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report. “Today the institute reports 1 366 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 605 222,” NICD said.

16 930 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, representing an 8.1% positivity rate when the number of new cases is considered. 41% of Monday’s cases were identified in Gauteng (563), while the Northern Cape (21) accounted for 2% of South Africa’s total number of new cases on Monday. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 71 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute adds.