Covid-19 in SA: 1 366 new infections on Monday
Share this article:
Cape Town - A total of 1 366 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in South Africa on Monday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report.
“Today the institute reports 1 366 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 605 222,” NICD said.
16 930 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, representing an 8.1% positivity rate when the number of new cases is considered.
41% of Monday’s cases were identified in Gauteng (563), while the Northern Cape (21) accounted for 2% of South Africa’s total number of new cases on Monday.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 71 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute adds.
There has been an increase of 63 hospital admissions on Monday. NICD data reveals a total 5 355 individuals who are currently admitted to hospitals across both the private and public sectors.
Meanwhile, 67 917 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours - the most occurring in Gauteng (21 380), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (10 333).
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 563
- Western Cape: 189
- KwaZulu-Natal: 175
- Mpumalanga: 132
- Limpopo: 86
- Free State: 86
- North West: 76
- Eastern Cape: 38
- Northern Cape: 21
IOL