Covid-19 in SA: 5 163 new infections, 175 more deaths

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced 175 more Covid-19 related deaths and 5 163 new infections on Monday night, which take the death toll in South Africa to over 23 451

This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 infections to over 866 127.

The number of recoveries in the country stands at 762 746, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it.

South Africa has the 18th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the likes of the USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, France, Germany, Iran and Poland, having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 12.8 million cases, the most in the world.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said it had now tested over 5.8 million people in the private and public sector, with over 25 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.