Rustenburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident of retaining its Rustenburg ward during the by-election, the party said on Tuesday.

"We have worked very hard over the past two months. We hope the outcome will be positive. Our candidate lives in this ward and she is well-known," constituency leader in Rustenburg, Herman Groenewald, said.

He said despite the visibility of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) in ward 18 of the Rustenburg municipality in the past week, he was confident the DA would retain the ward with 81 percent of the votes.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant when Johannes Marthinus Vosloo resigned as a councillor.

The DA won the ward with 77.84 percent of valid votes during the 2016 municipal election.

Four candidates representing four political parties would contest the by-election on Wednesday.

Martha Fransiena Elizabetha Lerm of the DA would contest the by-election with Joseph Haraba of the ANC, Itemogeng Victor Molaodi of the EFF and De Wet Nel of the Vryheidsront Plus (VF Plus).

Two other by-elections would be held in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Thebeyaone Shadrack Makaota of the ANC would contest the by-election at ward 85 of the City of Johannesburg in Gauteng with Sonja Meyer of the DA and Victor Maduwa the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

Ward 4 in the Mtubatuba municipality in KwaZulu-Natal would be contested by Bongani Msane of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Elphas Mzikayise Msweli of the ANC, Esau Elvis Mthembu of the DA, Zonke Khululiwe Mthembu of the EFF; Bonginkosi Mkhawuleni Zulu of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Sithembiso Sibusiso Mnguni of the National Freedom Party (NFP); and Bhekumuzi Simon Manqele of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

African News Agency/ANA