DA denies members defected to the ANC

Rustenburg – The DA in North West has denied that their members in Madibeng Municipality have defected to the ANC. “The DA in North West seeks to set the record straight on the ANC’s political gimmick on Wednesday, where they allege that a DA member and serving councillor, in the Madibeng Local Municipality, has defected to join the ANC,” DA provincial chairperson Luan Snyders said

He said Theophilus Modiha was not a DA member. “His DA party membership was terminated, following an internal disciplinary process, which was concluded on February 26, 2020. Mr Modiha last attended a council meeting on March 26, 2019. He failed to honour his council and party-political responsibilities,” Snyders said. “The DA formally submitted a notice to the office of the Speaker in the Madibeng Local Municipality on March 12, 2020, informing the Speaker of Mr Modiha’s DA membership suspension, and that he may no longer serve as a councillor representing the DA,” said Snyders.

He said, despite repeated engagements with the Speaker, Modiha’s council membership was not terminated, and he continued to draw the monthly remuneration and benefits of a councillor. He said Modiha could not be replaced, as the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) could not declare a vacancy in Madibeng, because the Speaker did not terminate Modiha’s council membership. The ANC said it welcomed 55 members from the DA in Madibeng, at Mothotlung, east of Brits, at an event officiated by interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator Hlomani Chauke.

“As we welcome these new members, the cause for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, equal, and prosperous society, for which Oliver Tambo and his generation dedicated their lives, must triumph. “We are certain that at this historical juncture, volunteers and cadres of his organisation are resolute to build better communities,” ANC spokesperson Kenny Morolong said. Footage shared by the ANC from the event, show people in blue DA T-shirts, waving the ANC flag and joining the ANC in singing.