Pietermaritzburg - Opposition parties in Msunduzi Municipality (Pietermaritzburg) on Friday, questioned the wisdom behind hosting the Service Excellence Awards, saying the officials and senior managers did not do much to cheer about.

The sentiment was expressed during the first Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Friday, and comes in the wake of the municipality receiving a disclaimer which is the worst opinion from the Auditor General.

The event comes at the costs amounting to R2.5 million which includes the hiring of venue and catering for guests. Democratic Alliance (DA) Exco member Glen MacArthur contended that the awards should not be held.

“Why should we spent such an amount of money when we have received the worst audit opinion”, quizzed the DA councillor.

African National Congress (ANC) Exco member Nokuthula Msimang said there should be a cost benefit analysis so that council will determine whether the awards should be held.

City Manager Sizwe Hadebe said management would meet on Monday and determine whether there is any value to the awards.

“We will undertake and cost benefit on the awards and report back to Exco for a decision to be taken on the matter,” said Hadebe.

There is a growing concern of declining standards at the municipality which has slid from a clean audit three years ago into a disclaimer.

African News Agency/ANA