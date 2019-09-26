RUSTENBURG -The DA has called on the chairperson of the provincial public accounts committee Job Dliso to urgently summon the political leadership and senior managers of Bojanala District Municipality to account for the municipality's dire financial state that has again led to the non-payment of salaries.
The party spokesperson on cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Freddy Sonakile said the party would write to Dliso to call the municipality to account.
"We will further request Dliso to call on departments of finance and cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs to account for the lack of consequence management within this municipality despite their repeated failure to fulfill their financial obligations as required of a district municipality by legislation."