RUSTENBURG - Defiant North West premier supra Mahumapelo has no mandate from the people, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Wednesday.





The party in the North West called upon President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and save what is left of the province which has become mired in corruption and controversy under Mahumapelo's rule.





"Premier Supra Mahumapelo is no longer governing with a mandate from the people, but is rather ruling like a dictator. He is being propped up by a self-interested cabal, which is working to loot the people’s money until there is nothing left to steal," said DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa.





He was reacting to the African National Congress Provincial Executive Committee's decision which resolved that Mahumapelo should remain as a premier despite his announcement on Tuesday that he would resigned by midday on Wednesday.





McGluwa called on Ramaphosa, also the president of the governing ANC, to intervene and save what was left of the North West.





"The reality is that this is a mess of Ramaphosa, who has accommodated Mahumapelo’s lies and arrogance. If he had acted swiftly, we would not be here today.





"The people in North West have spoken and they took to the streets as they want the premier to step down. Mahumapelo’s clinging to power has resulted in strikes in the province severely affecting businesses, teaching time and the safety of all communities," he said.





He said Mahumapelo's allegation that there is a political conspiracy against him was an excuse.





"His mention of political conspiracies and agendas against him is just another way of passing the buck. This is the same tactic deployed by Jacob Zuma during times of pressure. The people are not fooled.





"His sudden outburst against corruption and poor contractors during a media briefing was amusing - especially taking into consideration that his offices were raided by the Hawks and there are outstanding investigations into corruption against him."





McGluwa said the people of North West would suffer more if Ramaphosa did not recall him.





"Keeping Supra as the ANC chairperson in North West will also be an opportunity to still rule from behind the scenes.





"The ANC and Mahumapelo have again ignored the voices of the people and we will hold them accountable for any further destruction and losses due to the Supra power trip," he added.





Mahumapelo, 49, had been under pressure to step down since April 18 when a wave of violent protests erupted in Mahikeng calling for his resignation.





The provincial capital Mahikeng was locked down for three days, as shops were looted and roads barricaded with burning objects and rocks as the call for his resignation grew. The protests spilled over to other parts of the province.





Mahumapelo became the fifth provincial premier of the North West on May 21, 2014, succeeding Thandi Modise.



