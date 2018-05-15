Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, assumed her duties on Friday. PHOTO: Supplied/Government Communication and Information System

Mahikeng - The allegations of corruption and maladministration in the North West government will be investigated by law enforcement agencies, says Minister in Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma says the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) still has to conduct investigations into North West government departments where corruption has been reported.

"In areas were glaring contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) are found, the IMTT is referring the matters to the law enforcement agencies for consideration of criminal prosecutions," said Dlamini-Zuma.

She was briefing the media on the work being done by the IMTT in the North West following Cabinet's decision to place the province's government under administration along with problematic municipalities.

Cabinet invoked section 100 (1) of the Constitution to place the province under administration of national government.

The task team was appointed in April following widespread protests in province. Protesting residents alleged that a number of the province's departments were failing to provide service delivery due to corruption.

They called for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down or be recalled.

The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members have been on strike for over a month demanding that the health department address the issues of staff shortages at the province's hospitals.

The South African National Defence Force had to send in their health services to assist the province's hospital staff in providing health care services.

Dlamini Zuma said the IMTT along with acting North West Premier Wendy Nelson, met with municipalities in the province to access the situation.

Further meetings with other parties in province were also on the cards.

She said the team was working hard to ensure that the province receives the assistance needed and that it is restored to normality.

"National government is putting together a capable team of specialist officials who will work closely with the North West Executive to ensure better governance systems and improved services for the people of the province," she said.

"It is regrettable that the people of the North West Province allowed the criminal element to embed itself in their grievance processes through acts of looting and destruction of property."

