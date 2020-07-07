Dlamini Zuma pays tribute to MEC who died of Covid-19-related illness

RUSTENBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for Gordon Kegakilwe, the North West MEC of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, who died of a Covid-19-related illness in Klerkdorp on Monday. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said Kegakilwe was passionate about the issues affecting the poor and the most vulnerable section of the population. "During his tenure, he played an important role to ensure that his department is able to deliver on its mandate. He was able to lead effective planning, co-ordination and supported the development of habitable integrated human settlements. "He worked tirelessly to preserve, protect and develop the institution of traditional leadership in the North West province. He also contributed greatly not only to ensuring that municipalities fulfil their mandate, but to the efforts to ensure improved delivery of services to communities," Dlamini Zuma said in a statement. "He will always be remembered for his tireless devotion and dedication to serving communities in the North West even in the face of the life-threatening and unforgiving Covid-19 pandemic. His contribution will be dearly missed by all of us, and by the people of the North West in particular."

ANC chief whip in the North West provincial legislature and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) provincial chairman Paul Sebegoe said Kegakilwe served the people of North West with dedication, humility and loyalty.

"The ANC caucus is deeply saddened by the untimely death of an organic intellectual, revolutionary cadre and patriotic servant of our people who served them with dedication, humility and loyalty.

"His experience in this regard and valuable contribution that he has made towards the betterment of the lives of our people, including fighting the global pandemic that took his life, will be sorely missed because his death is a monumental loss."

Sebegoe said the ANC caucus, the executive council and the legislature would be poorer without Kegakilwe.

Kegakilwe died on Monday at a hospital in Klerksdorp after a short and serious illness, Premier Job Mokgoro said.

He said Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid-19 pneumonia on Sunday at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen. A decision was taken on Monday to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp.

"He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life," Mokgoro said

He said Kegakilwe had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing ANC and was a tried and tested leader.

The political party Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) said it was saddened Kegakilwe's sudden passing.

"F4SD shows its gratitude to the leadership of MEC Kegakilwe in serving the people of South Africa. Whilst we belong to different political parties, we had a common vision and mandate to deliver basic services to the people of North West," it said.