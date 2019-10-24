Seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe. Photo: Supplied.

RUSTENBURG - A burnt body found in Lefaragatlha near Rustenburg has been confirmed as that of Kgothatso Molefe of Tlhabane, North West police said on Thursday. Spokesperson colonel Adele Myburgh said the body was identified using DNA analysis.



Seven-year-old Kgothatso was reported missing on July 24 in Tlhabane, where she was a grade two learner at Rampa Primary School.

"It is alleged that Kgothatso went to school but never returned home. She was reported missing the same day. Subsequently, an unidentified, burnt body was discovered on Friday August 2 in Lefaragatlha by a passer-by. As part of the investigation, DNA samples were collected and sent for forensic investigations," Myburgh said.

A murder case has been opened and police are investigating, Myburgh added.

"Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation is asked to call the investigating officer, sergeant Seforo, on 063 247 6532," said Myburgh.