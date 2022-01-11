DNA tests confirm it was Sam Mbatha's body found inside a burnt car in Klipgat last year

Rustenburg: DNA tests have reveal the identity of a man found burnt inside a car in Klipgat, North West police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the DNA results, confirming the identity of Sam Mbatha, 24, were released on Monday.

“These results came as part of the police investigation, wherein an unidentified male body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Klipgat at about 07:00 on Thursday, 17 June 2021,” Colonel Myburgh said. She said initial investigations led the police team to a house in Phutha Section, Klipgat on on June 21 in 2021. “The house was searched and in one of the bedrooms, the team found blood stains on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on the carpet. Furthermore, an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime, was found on top of the roof of the house."

She said following this gruesome discovery, investigations led to the tracing and arrest of Arthur Khoza, 19, Thato Masetla, 22, Junior Modise, 21, and Mahlatsi Nkuna, 21. “All four accused will appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 on a charge of murder,” she said. In a separate incident, police in the Western Cape said four alleged armed robbers were arrested on Tuesday, following a robbery at a post office in De Doorns.