Rustenburg - No fireworks may be sold by a street hawker or vendor at a flea market, or from the boot of a vehicle, North West police warned on Monday ahead of New Year's celebrations. "The SAPS in the province would like to reiterate that only dealers that are licenced in terms of the Explosives Act, and who are in possession of a valid licence issued by an inspector, may deal in the sale of fireworks.

"No fireworks may be sold by a street hawker or vendor at a flea market, from the boot of a vehicle or trailer, this is in contravention of the Explosives Act," said the police's Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.



He further said the use of fireworks during new year celebrations must be done cautiously to avoid injuries.

"The public is reminded that fireworks in South Africa are controlled in terms of the Explosives Act, 1956 (Act No. 26 of 1956). Furthermore, various local authorities have specific by-laws that regulate the use or discharge of fireworks."

He said people contravening any of the regulations, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding R600 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

The explosives that were used to commit the offence with, may be confiscated, in which case the cost of disposal thereof shall be borne by the accused.

It is unlawful for any person to use or explode any firework within 500 meters from a petrol station, in any building or any public thoroughfare and in any other public place or resort, except with the prior written permission of the local authority.

African News Agency (ANA)