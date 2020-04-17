Dramatic spike in school vandalism in North West since start of coronavirus lockdown

Rustenburg - The number of schools that have been vandalised in the North West province since the start of the coronavirus lockdown has increased from seven to 55, Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said on Friday.

"I am totally shocked and disappointed at the increasing rate of vandalism taking place in our schools. Criminals should not be allowed to damage and destroy the future of our learners, this is totally unacceptable.



"I personally went to Bonwakgogo Primary School to see the extent of the damage and I became so emotional to witness the destruction that happened there. This poses a serious drawback to the department. When we resume with our studies, learners will not have their resources due to criminals," she said after visiting the school in Chaneng, outside Rustenburg, where chairs and cutlery were stolen and windows were damaged.



"We cannot allow criminals to do as they wish with the school property of our learners. These schools belong to the community and they should work together with the police to apprehend the suspects. I want to thank those active school governing bodies and the broader communities who are working hard for these criminals to be arrested."

Criminals made off with solar panels, roof tiles, fences and groceries at a number of schools across the province.

