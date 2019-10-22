Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - A 26-year-old driver of a truck which allegedly veered off road, hit a tree and killed eight pupils in Zeerust will appear in court, North West police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the driver would face charges of culpable homicide, reckless and / or negligent driving and driving without driver’s licence. He was expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The suspect’s court appearance follows his apprehension on Monday, 21 October 2019, after he failed [to] produce the licence. It came out during [the] investigation that the suspect was a learner driver and that he had at the time of the incident, learner’s licence. [The] investigation into the matter continues," said Mokgwabone.

Six boys died at the scene and one in hospital and another one died at the Bophelong Hospital in Mahikeng, bringing the death toll to eight.

The boys from three schools in Rietpan were returning home after a soccer game in Borakalalo when the accident occurred between Lobatla and Driefontein.