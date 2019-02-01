ECG church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been arrested, sources within his congregation told African News Agency. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been arrested, sources within his congregation told African News Agency (ANA) on Friday. Bushiri and his wife Mary were allegedly arrested at their Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg.

Bushiri's spokesperson Maynard Manyowa was not immediately available for comment.

The CRL Rights Commission has found that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Tshwane municipality both failed in their mandate and duties when the December 28 stampede happened.

Three women were killed in an apparent stampede at the ECG church during a service on December 28. At least 17 other congregants were injured as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The three deceased women were identified as Patricia Pringane, Matshila Sarah Mohlala and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi.

In the aftermath, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) led protests at ECG, with community members calling for the church to be expelled from the Pretoria showgrounds forthwith, and for Bushiri to be deported back to Malawi.

African News Agency (ANA)