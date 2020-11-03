Edwin Sodi’s company to face fresh corruption probe in the North West

Cape Town – Corruption-accused Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting company is in hot water in a different matter involving the Lepelle North Water. Sodi and his company are corruption accused in the controversial asbestos tender in the Free State, which saw Sodi, former human settlements MEC Oli Mlamleli and former HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi among those arrested and released on bail. Now, both the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Zondo Commission are probing the company in new possible corruption. This was revealed by the SIU on Tuesday when it was briefing the water and sanitation portfolio committee on several probes it is conducting into the affairs of the Department of Water and Sanitation and its water boards. The SIU was authorised via six proclamations to investigate Mhlathuze Water Board, the department, the Lepelle Northern Water, the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, Umgeni Water and Thukela Goedertrouw Water Scheme between 2008 and 2019.

However, SIU head Andy Mothidi said the anti-corruption body had obtained an amendment to the proclamation involving the Lepelle North Water.

"As we get a proclamation, they are time-bound and there is specific scope covered by a proclamation. If allegations fall outside the current proclamation, by law we are required to request an amendment so that we do our investigations within legal bounds," Mothibi said.

He said the amendment to the Lepelle North Water covered investigation into fresh possible corruption involving Blackhead Consulting.

"We have since discovered that it is same company that was mentioned and implicated in the asbestos investigations that we did in the Free State and that matter is now receiving the attention of the Zondo commission

"We work very closely with investigators at Zondo Commission so that we produce concerted results on that matter," Mothibi said.

Political Bureau