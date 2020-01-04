CAPE TOWN - North West police were investigating a case of illegal hunting after eight lions were killed at one of the lodges in the vicinity of Swartruggens.
North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the case was opened at the Koster police station on Friday.
"It is alleged that the lions were found dead in the morning. According to information received, snouts and paws were cut-off from the lions and taken. No one has been arrested and investigation into the matter continues," said Mokgwabone.African News Agency