Eight more Covid-19 cases reported in North West schools

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rustenburg - The North West education department has recorded eight new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in schools to 12. Education member of the executive council (MEC) Mmaphefo Matsemela said the cases were reported on Monday. These include three Grade 7 learners, four teachers and one office-based employee. All affected schools have been shutdown. "Sadly, we have registered a sum of 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in our department. I take this time to pray for everyone affected by the virus a full recovery together with their love ones and I would also like to indicate that as the department will continue to render them our full support," she said in a statement. The closed schools will only be reopened once they have been decontaminated and disinfected through the guidance of the department of health. According to the provincial department of health, North West contributes 1.6 percent to South Africa’s burden of disease.

South Africa has so far recorded 73,533 Covid-19 infection cases with 1,568 deaths and 39,867 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in the North West province as of June 15 was 1177, with 152 recoveries and five deaths.

Mamusa and Moretele local municipalities have recorded a 100 percent recovery rate.

A total of 1683 contacts were identified of which 1497 have been successfully traced. The untraced contacts were from new cases. Only 67 contacts tested positive.

Over 3.7 million people have been screened and 3305 referred for testing.

Bojanala District has the most cases standing at 754, Dr Kenneth Kauda 360, Ngaka Modiri Molema 49, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District has six cases and eight cases have not yet been allocated.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha was expected to launch a ward based comprehensive programme of voluntary screening, testing and contact tracing on Tuesday, in Bapong near Brits.

African News Agency/ANA

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za