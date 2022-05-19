Elderly woman missing from North West old-age home

Rustenburg - A 77-year-old woman went missing from an old-age home in Mathibestad, near Temba, in the North West province. Malebo Rosina Seakgoe went missing a week ago

“The police in Makapanstad would like to request the community's assistance in locating Malebo Rosina Seakgoe, 77, who was residing at an old-age home in Mathibestad village, close to Temba. “According to information received, the caretaker of the old-age home noticed on Friday, May 13, 2022, at about 5pm, that Seakgoe was missing, when he took the elderly residents to their respective sleeping rooms,” said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. She said a search was conducted around the old-age home and the area of Mathibestad, without any success.

Seakgoe was wearing a black round neck jersey, maroon dress, a pair of navy blue boots, and a multi-coloured head beanie. She is average in height, with a skinny body, and brown in complexion. “Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Katlego Bosebo, of Makapanstad Detectives, on 060 997 2871 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated through the MySAPS App,” said Funani. In the Eastern Cape police request the public to help them to locate Nompucuko Caroline Dyantyi, 60, from Lower Ngqumeya Village, who went missing from her home on May 15.

Nompucuko Caroline Dyantyi, 60, from Lower Ngqumeya Village, who went missing from her home on May 15. Picture: SAPS “She reportedly left her home at around 7pm. It is reported that she is mentally challenged. She used to stay in the house with her son, without going out to the village," said Captain Siphokazi Mawisa. She was wearing a green skirt, with a grey coat and purple headdress. The K9 (dog) Unit assisted in the search operation, however, with no success.

“Anyone who can assist the police with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Keiskammahoek SAPS on 040 658 0205 or, alternatively, Detective Captain Xolile Rantyi on 082 565 3334 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be shared through the MySAPS App,” said Captain Mawisa. IOL