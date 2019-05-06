File picture: Pexels

Mahikeng - A school was set alight in Kraaipan outside Mahikeng in the North West, allegedly by a group of people intending to boycott the general election on Wednesday. Tlhakajeng Primary School was allegedly torched at the weekend by a group of people who were intending to boycott elections due to service delivery related problems. The school was one of the voting stations where people in the area were expected to cast their votes.

North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management Mpho Motlhabane called for an investigation and the arrest of the people responsible for the torching of the school.

"Destroying public and private property is a crime and our police will not leave any stone unturned. No one is above the law, if a crime has been committed, there must be an investigation and perpetrators must be arrested.

"If people want to boycott elections they must not distract those who want to vote because it is their democratic rights too," Motlhabane said.

"Election period will only last for three days and will be done, however learners will lose so much time from their syllabus. And what irritates me more is that people take these terrible actions in the name of service delivery. What does service delivery has to do with the school now, suffering the poor learners."

North West police are investigating a case of arson, but no arrests have been made yet.

The burning of the school came at the time the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has appealed for peace to enable a free and fair election to take place.

African News Agency (ANA)