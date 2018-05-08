Mahikeng - The African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in the North West has announced that Supra Mahumapelo will be on leave and an acting premier will be appointed.





After a long meeting with the embattled leader, the PEC has decided that Mahumapelo take leave.





‪Acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie said Mahumapelo will be the one appointing an acting premier. ‬





While Dantjie couldn't give clarity as to when a new premier will be appointed and who will it be, reports emerged that North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson will be the acting premier.





She also said as the PEC they will inform the ANC top brass about the decision taken that Mahumapelo is "going nowhere."‬





‪"President Cyril Ramaphosa has never called or asked Mahumapelo to step down as a premier. We will await for the NEC to inform us about their availability," said Dantjie. ‬





‪Earlier ‬Mahumapelo told a handful Bokone Bophirima supporters that he is pleased with the PEC decision.



"I am happy the PEC says they will support the chairperson. There are people who have been making a lot of noise and I have just been keeping quiet.

"But I will take aggressive legal action against these individuals. Will start with the so-called revolutionary council who make concocted allegations. And based on that, one must be removed from the organisation," said Mahumapelo.



Mahumapelo, who was singing and dancing, said enough is enough.





