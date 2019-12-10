Enforcement officers have been dispatched to Schweizer-Reneke in the Mamusa municipality of the North West province to quell ongoing tensions in the local taxi industry. Picture: ANA

Durban - Enforcement officers have been dispatched to Schweizer-Reneke in the Mamusa municipality of the North West province to quell ongoing tensions in the local taxi industry. On Monday, provincial traffic authorities conducted a blitz amid ongoing conflict between two rival taxi associations, one of which was found to be working without permits.

The province's community safety MEC, Sello Lehari, urged operators on Tuesday to find an amicable solution to the conflict before the situation escalated.

“Most taxi operators resolve their differences through violence and that is not how it is supposed to be. You must learn the art of engagement, negotiation and conflict resolution because violence will never be the solution to any problem,” said Lehari.

“Taxi operators should desist from resolving problems with violence and those operating without licences must stop doing so with immediate effect,” added Lehari, who will meet the operators next week.