Engineers at SA's North West University develop kit to help schools screen for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Engineers at South Africa's North West University have developed a testing kit they hope will help resolve the congestion likely to occur during screening for Covid-19 when schools resume classes next month, the institution said on Thursday.

South African schools and universities have been closed since mid-March in an effort to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among students and staff. On Tuesday the department of education said all public school teachers, as well as grade 7 pupils who are set to progress to high school in 2021 and grade 12 learners due to write their final school exams later this year, would be required to return to class on June 1.

In a statement, North West University said hundreds of learners would enter the gates of their particular schools every day, causing huge congestion with regard to health screenings.

The mandatory daily screening and listing of all people entering school premises would generate records that needed to be documented, stored centrally and, when required, shared with or reported to health authorities, but very few schools had adequate capacity for this, the university added.

It said its engineers led by Professor Leenta Grobler, a specialist in health-related engineering innovations, had come up with a solution involving the digitalisation of the screening and data-capturing process.