BRITS - Disgruntled Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union ( Amcu) members resolved to kill union leaders after their national office did not respond to their complaints, the Brits Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.





Warrant Officer Johannes Montsho, told the court that the disgruntled members closed branch offices and called for election of new leaders, but that the national leadership did not heed their request.





"The members were not happy, they held meetings with the aim of removing Amcu at Lonmin. When their national leaders did not heed their request for election, they plotted to kill five identified leaders in order to weaken Amcu.





"They said if leaders like Malibongwe Mdazo, Pule, Kwenene and Cindy were killed, their followers will retreat as they were cowards and this would remove Amcu at Lonmin," he testified.





He was testifying for the State in the bail application of eight men accused of hatching a plan to eliminate Amcu leaders in Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West.





The former Amcu members are charged with conspiracy to murder and attempted murder.





The State alleges that the accused were expelled from Amcu as leaders and the union appointed new leaders and that the group then plotted to "take them out of office".





Montsho told the court that three hitmen were hired from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape and were ordered to follow union leaders to a funeral in the Eastern Cape and shoot them dead.





A total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Two of them, Nkosinathi Mantashe and Samkelo Mkhutshwa, were released on bail, while Zithobile Mangqo and Bongile Cingo were released on warning.





The bail hearing continues.



