Ex-Madibeng council worker appears in court on R30m fraud

Rustenburg – A former employee of Madibeng local municipality in North West was arrested for fraud yesterday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said. Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said the man aged 34 was allegedly linked to a case of fraud of approximately R30 million. A Brits-based attorney also linked to the case, Gerard Jacques du Plessis, 55, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in 2019.

"The suspect allegedly connived with Du Plessis, who was hired by the Brits Mall to handle municipal payments on behalf of the mall from February 2017. Instead of making the payments as agreed, Du Plessis pocketed the money and supplied fictitious receipts to the manager of the mall," she said. The former Madibeng employee is expected to appear in court in Pretoria on Monday, facing 17 counts of fraud. Du Plessis was arrested in 2018 after the municipality switched off water and lights at the Brits mall due to non-payment. The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime unit investigated the matter and Du Plessis was found guilty on 22 counts of theft.

In the Northern Cape, the Hawks said a 38-year old man was arrested on Thursday, for impersonating a peace officer and fraud. "The suspect allegedly defrauded the public by pretending to be the chief of traffic in Postmasburg. He promised people driving and vehicle registration papers in return for a sum of money. A number of people have come forward, claiming to have been defrauded by the suspect. Five cellular phones, valued at R20 000, were seized from the suspect," said Captain Tebogo Thebe.