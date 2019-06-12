RUSTENBURG - Expelled councillors from the Forum 4 Service Delivery have approached the North West High Court to demand that their membership be restored.



The councillors allege that those asking questions about the financial statements of the party were being targeted and removed from the party.





They claimed they contribute 15 percent of their salaries to the party as a pledge each month, but do not know what happened to that money.





"They [leaders] are busy forcing councillors to make pledges which end up being abused and that is why we could not even secure a sit in both national and legislature parliaments.





"The laws of our country and the constitution covers us. We cannot allow an individual or cabal to make our community movement their stokvel," the councillors said in a leaked anonoumous letter.





Their case would be heard at the North West High Court in Mmabatho on Thursday, where they have asked the court to reinstate their membership.





F4SD leader Mbahare Kekana said the matter was sub judice and he could only offer comment after the court proceeding on Thursday.





In March 2018, Forum 4 Service Delivery expelled 12 councillors in various municipalities in North West province for being "lazy".





These councillors approached the court but lost their case.



