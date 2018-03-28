RUSTENBURG - An application for review by 11 expelled Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) councillors will be heard at the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday.

The case was struck off the court roll on March 22, for lack of urgency and joiner.

Expelled councillors amended their papers and the matter was enrolled for Thursday.

Gontse Maruping and ten others approached the high court seeking the court to nullify a decision to expel them.

F4SD expelled the councillors for alleged laziness.

Party leader Mbahare Kekana said among others the councillors failed to at least hold even one meeting with the community.

"They dismally failed to adhere to the organisations mandate and perform according to the performance agreement," he said.

The expelled councillors were Kgomotso Mbana in Mahikeng municipality, Mothusi Montwendi and Foleni Gasetlolwe from Greater Taung municipality, Jacob Moselane and Pakiso Modise from Lekwa Taemane, Bosa Ledwaba from the Rustenburg municipality, Gontse Maruping from Maqussie Hill, Thambo Botman and Lehlogonolo Moloko from Matlosana, Lucas Maruping and Michaelson Dikgopo from Mamusa.

Pogiso Bothomane from Rustenburg has been granted an appeal opportunity in terms of the F4SD constitution.

Some of the councillors had appealed their expulsion but, did not follow proper procedures and only Bothomane's appeal met the requirement, Kekana said.

African News Agency/ANA

