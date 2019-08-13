RUSTENBURG - Activist Napoleon Webster has been recalled as a councillor of the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) in the Rustenburg municipality.
Speaker of council Sheila Mabela-Huma read a letter from the Electoral Commssion of SA (IEC) that Webster has ceased being a councillor and has been replaced by Mandla Ntimba.
She then requested Webster to leave the meeting as he was no longer a councillor.
However, Webster told Mabale-Huma that he was still a councillor as he was challenging his dismissal.
"As far as I am concerned I am still a councillor. I sent you a whatsapp message this morning, asking whether I am still a councillor. My lawyers have sent an email...," he said in protest.
But Mabale-Huma put her foot down and Webster left the chamber.
F4SD leader Mbahare Kekana confirmed that Webster had been recalled.
The F4SD has recalled a number of councillors en mass following the May 8 general election. Councillors were recalled after the F4SD received less votes in the wards where the respective councillors reside.
Webster's appointment as a councillor of the F4SD to replace late councillor Rocky Malebana-Metsing shocked many, as at the time he was aligned to the EFF.
African News Agency (ANA)