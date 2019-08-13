Former Forum 4 Service Delivery councillor Napoleon Webster. File photo: ANA.

RUSTENBURG - Activist Napoleon Webster has been recalled as a councillor of the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) in the Rustenburg municipality. Speaker of council Sheila Mabela-Huma read a letter from the Electoral Commssion of SA (IEC) that Webster has ceased being a councillor and has been replaced by Mandla Ntimba.

She then requested Webster to leave the meeting as he was no longer a councillor.

However, Webster told Mabale-Huma that he was still a councillor as he was challenging his dismissal.

"As far as I am concerned I am still a councillor. I sent you a whatsapp message this morning, asking whether I am still a councillor. My lawyers have sent an email...," he said in protest.

But Mabale-Huma put her foot down and Webster left the chamber.

F4SD leader Mbahare Kekana confirmed that Webster had been recalled.

The F4SD has recalled a number of councillors en mass following the May 8 general election. Councillors were recalled after the F4SD received less votes in the wards where the respective councillors reside.

Webster's appointment as a councillor of the F4SD to replace late councillor Rocky Malebana-Metsing shocked many, as at the time he was aligned to the EFF.

African News Agency (ANA)

