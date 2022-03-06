F4SD vows to supply water to Lehurutshe college students

Zeerust - Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has vowed to ensure that students at the Lehurutshe campus of the Taletso College near Zeerust have water for the next five years, party leader Mbahare Kekana said. “I was asked to commit to having the JoJo tank filled with water once a week. I can confirm to you that for the next five years the tank will be filled with water every week… Once a week there will be water so that you can drink it, bath and you can cook,” Kekana said.

Earlier, the F4SD councillor in Ramotshere Moiloa, Alfred Nyamane, said the JoJo tank needs R300 to be filled with water weekly. He asked Kekana to commit to filling the tank at least once a week. Launching the F4SD Student Forum at the Taletso TVET College in Lehurutshe near Zeerust, Kekana said the F4SD Student Forum would be different from the current student movements’ “menu”. He said the F4SD believed in empowering students academically, socially psychologically and politically.

“The forum is working towards overthrowing of a neo-liberal anti-black system, the realisation of students’ power, and taking it upon themselves to launch their own student movement from today March 3, 2022.” Kekana said the F4SD Student Forum would be divided into two components: a senior and junior unit. He also called on students to rally behind his party’s student wing in the coming student representative council (SRC). “If needs be we must not only contest this campus, we must also contest the Lichtenburg and Mahikeng Taletso College campuses. We must also contest in Mpumalanga. Never be scared of a cat while the leopards is still coming…”

