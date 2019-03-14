Forum 4 Service Delivery leader Mbahare Kekana wants North West province renamed Bophuthatswana. PHOTO: ANA

RUSTENBURG - The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) wants to rename the North West province Bophuthatswana, leader Mbahare Kekana said on Thursday. "We want to rename the North West to Bophuthatswana, and benchmark from the best quality of service and infrastructure, like building a new university in the province," he said.

The party has started a petition to drum support for the controversial motion.

"The organisation has started an online petition on this today and it's receiving traction from the residents of the province who says their call is justified, just like with Zulus having renamed their province to Kwazulu-Natal."

Kekana said many of the communities in the province had during the elections campaign by the F4SD bemoaned the lack of service delivery and missed the days of Bophuthatswana when there was quality education, health and jobs.

"The legacy left by the [Lucas] Mangope regime in Bophuthatswana has been destroyed, squandered or looted by the ANC (African National Congress).



"Stadiums like Itsoseng, Mmabatho and Mabopane [Odi] are white elephants, nursing, teacher and agriculture colleges closed, whereas there is a huge shortage of teachers, health practitioners and food security," he charged.

"The people of North West deserve a fresh start. F4SD will reboot the province after the 8 May elections, rename it and restore it to its former glory."

Bophuthatswana, also known as Bop, was a bantustan which was declared nominally independent by apartheid South Africa in 1977, although it was not recognised by any country other than South Africa. It is better known for supressing political activism.

African News Agency (ANA)