Fake cops kills pensioner in Jouberton

Rustenburg - Gunmen masquerading as police officers shot dead a pensioner at his home in Jouberton near Klerksdorp, North West police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said four armed men wearing police uniforms entered a house at Extension 1 in Jouberton, allegedly shot and killed the owner on Wednesday night.

"According to information that we have at our disposal, a 64-year-old man who is the owner of the house was watching television with his family when they heard a knock at the door and opened. As a result, four men who pretended to be police officers entered and demanded to see the owner's son. "The men allegedly shot the owner after informing them that his son was not home. The victim's daughter went to check what was happening but was also shot in her low body. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage, and investigation into the matter continues," she said. She said North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and instructed Jouberton detectives to do everything in their power to ensure that the alleged perpetrators were arrested.

"The police request anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Mangaliso Mosiea on 072 476 4679 or call South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App," she said. In a separate incident, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Simphiwe Nqakaqa, 41, accused of stabbing his wife’s friend to death, appeared briefly in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, and his case was postponed to December 22 for bail application. "According to information received, the accused attempted on Saturday night, 11 December 2021, to commit suicide by drinking poison, but the wife and her friend arrived while he was still lying in bed.

"Reports suggest that the wife and the friend questioned the accused about him drinking the poison. Out of anger, the accused allegedly stabbed his wife's 31-year-old friend with a knife on the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was certified dead," Lt-Col Funani said. She said Nqakaqa allegedly drank another dose of poison and was also transported to hospital, where he was treated and discharged on December 12. He was arrested for murder after he was discharged from hospital.