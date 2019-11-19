Father and son handed hefty jail terms for Brits farmer's murder









Schalk Myburgh, 52, and his son Schalk Myburgh Jnr, 29, were sentenced at the high court in Pretoria for the brutal murder of Rickson Morake Mavula an emerging farmer in Brits. Photo: SAPS RUSTENBURG - North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane on Tuesday welcomed the hefty sentences meted to a father and son for killing a Brits emerging farmer. Schalk Myburgh, 52, and his son Schalk Myburgh Jnr, 29, were sentenced at the High Court in Pretoria for the brutal murder of Rickson Morake Mavula. Mavula a vegetable farmer in the Sandrift area was murder on December 29, 2015. "It was revealed during court proceedings that at about 8pm on the said day, Mavula, accompanied by his three children, drove his vehicle to look for one of his goats which drowned in the dam alongside Havana Road in Sandrift, Brits," said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh. "The Mavulas were busy rescuing their goat when two males approached them and blocked the way by parking their vehicle in front of the family's car. Mavula was then accused of theft of the goat and subsequently assaulted. It was during the assault that Mavula fell down on the ground. One of the accused, Schalk Myburgh Jnr got in the vehicle and drove over Mavula. The accused left Mavula motionless and went to the nearby farm where they related the story to the owner."

The pair went to Brits police station on December 30, 2015, where they reported that they were attacked by a group of approximately 10 people.

"Preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that the allegations were false. Consequently, the pair were arrested on Sunday, 10 January 2016 through the evidence provided by Mavula's 15-year-old son, who also witnessed the gruesome ordeal," she said.

"The duo were ultimately found guilty for murder by the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 20 September 2019."

African News Agency (ANA)