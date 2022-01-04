Father in court for alleged murder of his son on New Year’s Day

Rustenburg - A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his 10-month-old baby boy in Coligny, North West, police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Klaas Kgasi appeared in the Coligny Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

"The accused will remain in custody until his next court appearance for a formal bail application on Monday, 10 January 2022," she said. "According to information received, Kgasi and his girlfriend attended a party on Saturday night, 1 January 2022, at Tlhabologang Location, Coligny. While at the party, the accused reportedly took the child from the mother in order to take him to his aunt’s place at Extension 3.

He came back a while later and handed the mother the blankets he used to cover the baby. Moreover, he informed the girlfriend that he had left the baby with his aunt, and they both went back to their place." She said it was further claimed that Kgasi’s girlfriend was called by neighbours on Sunday morning, who informed her about a baby’s body that was found behind their shack. "The police were ultimately called and discovered that the baby was severely assaulted and had bruises on the body. The father was subsequently arrested and charged with murder."

Funani said North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, was dismayed by the incident considering that this was the second incident wherein a baby was found dead in the province. In the first incident, a baby was found dead on the N12 road in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp. "He thanked members of the community for reporting the incident to the police and instructed the Coligny detectives to ensure that the accused remains in custody," she said.