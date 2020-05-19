Father in court for allegedly poisoning his two sons

RUSTENBURG - A 38-year-old man was arrested in South Africa in connection with the murder of his two sons, North West police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Fistos Khumalo was arrested on Monday after it emerged that he had allegedly poisoned his sons aged 11 and 12.

Khumalo had reported to the police on Friday that his sons died after drinking rat poison. They were found dead at a plot in the vicinity of Assen, near Brits, and an inquest docket was opened.

"It came out during the investigation that the father seemingly poisoned the children. He was then charged with two counts of murder. The motive is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues," Mokgwabone said.

The suspect appeared in Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and the case was postponed to June 2 for bail application.



North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family. He also commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure that the suspect was positively linked to the crime.



Elsewhere, a 47-year-old man was arrested in Bluegumbosch near Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and diamonds and money laundering.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motantshi Makhele said a police task team followed up on information that led them to a house where a person suspected to be in possession of stolen vehicles and an illegal firearm was staying.



"On arrival at the said house a silver BMW with North West province registration plates was found and, when tested, it emerged that it was not reported stolen but had false registration plates. A number of other registration plates were also found in the suspect's possession.



"On further investigation, ammunition, cellphones, identification documents and stones resembling diamonds and an undisclosed amount of cash were found. The suspect allegedly tried to bribe the police with R10,000 but they refused and arrested him."



Free State provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane applauded the officers for their excellent work and thanked the community for the tip-off.

African News Agency