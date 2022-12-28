Festive season safety operation Tlotla Molao results in the arrest of 408 suspects in the North West

Johannesburg – A police driven crime prevention operation in the North West province between Friday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 27 has resulted in the arrest of 408 suspects and the shutting down of 15 illegal liquor outlets. According to police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma, the suspects were arrested at all districts for crimes ranging from murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault, illegal possession of firearms, rape, robbery with a weapon other than a firearm, possession of suspected stolen goods, burglary to stock theft and many others.

“As part of enforcement of the Liquor Act, 1989, (Act No 27 of 1989) 150 individuals were fined for drinking in public, 14 for being drunk in a public place while 15 illegal liquor outlets were closed,” said Botma. A further 25 suspects were nabbed for drug-related crimes. Botma said: “The operation also led to the imposing of 105 fines on motorists for contravention of the National Road Traffic Act, 1996 (Act No 93 of 1996) while 13 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing by immigration officials.

“Moreover, items such as various drugs, liquor, three firearms, 20 ammunition, three knives and a vehicle were confiscated during the operations.” Many of the arrested suspects were expected to appear in different courts in the province today (Weds). North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena said: “The government agencies led by the police as well as key stakeholders will continue with operations and enhance visibility to ensure a safe and secure festive season.”

