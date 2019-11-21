RUSTENBURG - Financial accountability and performance management continued to deteriorate in North West municipalities, the North West provincial legislature heard on Thursday.
"In the 2017/18 financial year, we saw an increase on disclaimer audit opinions, from eight in 2016/17 to 13 in the financial year under review. The majority of the irregularities are due to non-compliance with supply chain management legislation, as seen with the increase in irregular expenditure from R4.3 billion from previous financial years to R4.7 billion as in the 2017/18 financial year," business executive at the auditor-general office in North West Success Marota said.
"The irregular expenditure of previous financial years is not properly dealt with through investigations. Municipal Public Accounts Committees are not functional in most cases - or empowered - and are incapacitated to implement effective consequence management," he said.