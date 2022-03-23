Fire causes over R100K damage at North West school

Rustenburg - A fire at Mamusa Primary School in Schweizer-Reneke in North West has caused damage estimated to over R100 000, the provincial department of education said. "The fire has destroyed the mobile classroom, desks and chairs, textbooks and work books. The damages are estimated at almost R180 000. The cause of fire is being investigated," said departmental spokesperson Elias Malindi.

He said a mobile classroom at Mamusa Primary School in Ipelegeng near Schweizer-Reneke burnt down on Sunday afternoon. "It is alleged that the community residing nearby the school saw the mobile classroom, which caught fire within the school premises. At once, they called the fire department and continued to try extinguish the fire," he said. He said the department indicated that there was one mobile classroom at the school, which has been used as a store room, and during the reopening of schools, it would be used as a replacement.

North West Eduction MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the burning of the mobile classroom. "This is extremely disappointing that, on the same day to celebrate Human Rights Day as a country. We experience a violation of the same rights to education. Many died for these rights enshrined by the constitution. As a department, we are mandated to protect the right to education for all learners by providing them with resources. We wish the law to take its own full cause against those behind this incident. "The department keeps on being drawn backwards by those opposed to progress in our education system. Learners have lost a lot of teaching time due to lockdown, and while we try to reverse the losses, some people continue to sabotage the good efforts of the department," she said.

A case of arson has been opened with the local police. In February, 40 computers were destroyed when a fire broke out at Ramotse Primary School in Luka outside Rustenburg. "The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the school community suspects that it was criminal activities. The fire destroyed a computer lab with 40 computers, photocopiers, printers, Mathematics lab (one projector, one screen, manipulative cupboard, interactive board and 18 tables), national school nutrition programme storage, (food for learners), stationery and textbooks," Malindi said at the time.

Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal was vandalised during the school holidays, window frames, doors frames, electricity cables, water taps, kitchen utensils and school roof were removed, making it impossible to welcome learners and have a productive first day of the academic year on January 12. Following vandalism at Tirelong, learners were moved to Naauwpoort, Boons and Moedwil Mega Farms Schools. IOL