Fire destroys 40 computers at a North West school

Rustenburg – Forty computers were destroyed when a fire broke out at a primary school in Luka outside Rustenburg in the North West. The province’s Education Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said Ramotse Primary School burnt down on Saturday at midnight.

"The cause of fire is still unknown but the school community suspects that it was criminal activities. “The fire destroyed a computer lab with 40 computers, photocopiers, printers, a maths lab (with one projector, one screen, manipulative cupboard, interactive board and 18 tables), national school nutrition programme storage, (food for learners), stationery and textbooks." He said a block of toilets for the girls and boys also burnt down.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident. "I take this moment to condemn in its strongest terms the alleged burning of Ramotse Primary school. Such incidents are clearly targeted at delaying the provisioning of education to an African child. These incidents are aimed at destroying the right to education enshrined by the South African Constitution. We wish the full might of the law to find those responsible and send them to jail where they belong," she said. In January, at the opening of the new term, Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal was found to be vandalised during the holidays, window frames, door frames, electricity cables, water taps, kitchen utensils and the school roof were removed, making it impossible to welcome learners and a have a productive first day on January 12.