Five ‘dangerous’ men escape from custody in Zeerust

Rustenburg - Five dangerous awaiting trial prisoners have escaped from the police holding cells in Zeerust in the North West province. Joshua Sibanda, 39, Amogelang Motsiane, 36, Tshepiso Kwenampe, 22, Bengu Hlanganane, 31, and Enoch Lebeloane, 46, allegedly overpowered a police officer on Sunday, took the cell keys from the officer and escaped.

“At the time of escape, the detainees were among others facing charges of house robbery, rape, attempted murder, business robbery and aggravated robbery,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. “None of the escapees has been rearrested and members of the community are urged not to attempt to rearrest the escapees in case they see them, but to call the nearest police station, as they (escapees) are presumed to be dangerous.” “Alternatively, the investigating officer, Captain Basimane Molefe, can be contacted on 076 510 8285. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.

In a separate incident, the Hawks in the Northern Cape said a 29-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for possession of drugs worth about R140 000. “Police received information of a delivery of dagga from Johannesburg to Kimberley and the information was operationalised. The members searched an identified minibus taxi and dagga weighing 2.80kg was found in a travel bag. Upon interviewing the suspect, it was established that the suspect is in the country illegally. She was further charged with contravention of the Immigration Act,” said Captain Tebogo Thebe. The woman was expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

