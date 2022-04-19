Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Five killed in a three-vehicle crash outside Potchefstroom

Five people were killed in a three-vehicle collision on the N12 freeway between Potchefstroom and Fochville

Published 4m ago

Rustenburg – Five people were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle collision on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Fochville on Tuesday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two men were trapped, one in each vehicle.

“Two other men were lying outside the cars. Unfortunately, all four had already succumbed to their numerous injuries,” Meiring said.

Eight other people were tended to by medics. One was in a critical condition, while seven others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The critically injured patient died in hospital.

In another accident involving three vehicles, one man was killed and several others injured, Meiring said. The crash occurred on the R101 outside Polokwane.

He said ER24 paramedics found two vehicles on the side of the road and a minibus taxi on its side a short distance away.

“Medics found the body of a man trapped inside one car.

“The other victims sustained injuries that ranged from minor to critical,” said Meiring

IOL

