Rustenburg - Five learners have been critically injured in the second accident involving multiple children this month in the North West. The provincial department of education said 13 learners were travelling to school in a bakkie between Matsheng and Kokomeng villages near Taung on Wednesday, when the driver lost control while approaching a sharp curve.

Five learners were reported to be in a critical conditions while eight were treated for minor injuries, headaches and back injuries.

"I am really shocked and disturbed by this horrible accident that involves our learners. This is now the second accident which has happened within a short space of time. I would like to again make a stern appeal to all our drivers who transport learners to schools to be extremely careful. They should be cautious whenever they drive with our children and parents should monitor them,” said the province's education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela.

She said parents should ensure that the drivers transporting their children were "qualified" and "responsible".

On August 13, a taxi driver was killed and five learners critically injured in a head-on collision between two minibus taxis in Klerksdorp.

The taxis were transporting learners to various schools when the accident occurred. Twenty-two learners were involved in that accident.

African News Agency (ANA)