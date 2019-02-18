Rustenburg - Five men have been arrested at Tornado in Bapong near Brits for allegedly planning to bomb an automated teller machine (ATM), North West police said on Sunday.

Police followed up on information that the group were planning to bomb an ATM in Marikana near Rustenburg, Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.



"According to information received, the police swiftly went to the suspects' place at Tornado section, Bapong village near Mooinooi where they found a Toyota Avanza and a Blue Ford Ranger. The latter vehicle sped off from the scene. It was later found abandoned on the R518 road.



"The suspects, aged between 35 and 52, were arrested after being found in possession of three firearms, ammunition, explosives, and housebreaking implements. They are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, 18 February 2019 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives," she said.