Former Ratlou municipal manager charged over R5.8m in tender corruption

Cape Town - Former Ratlou acting municipal manager Cassius Sebatane Sejake was arrested and charged on Monday regarding tender corruption on contracts worth a total of R5.8 million.

The Hawks said it was alleged the North West municipality awarded tenders without a proper bidding process.

The transgressions allegedly happened between 2018 and 2019.

"It is alleged that as the accounting officer, the suspect failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that public procurement processes were followed and observed."

Sejake, 45, appeared in the Atamelang magistrate's court and was charged with the contravention of Section 173 of the Municipal Finance Management Act.