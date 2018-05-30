Former Rustenburg mayor David Davids has died, he will be buried at the Heroes Acres at the Donkerhoek cemetery on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

RUSTENBURG - Former Rustenburg mayor David John Davids has died, the municipality said on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the dearth of former mayor of the Rustenburg local municipality Mr David Davids. He was the first democratically elected Mayor of Rustenburg who served the community in different capacities," said executive Mayor Mpho Khunou.

Davids was the founding secretary of the African National Congress (ANC) and South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the then Western Transvaal region, he was also a member of the SA Communist Party (SACP).

"Mr Davids was a leader who served his people with excellence for many years. A legendary revolutionary and orator. He made significant improvements to the lives of the Rustenburg community," Khunou said.

The ANC in North West said it has learned with shock and sadness of his death.

"Cde Davids was a member of the movement in good standing in Ward 9, Rustenburg Sub Region where he was residing. We share this pain with his family and pay homage to this selfless leader who lived to serve our people," said acting provincial secretary Sussana Dantjie.

A memorial service would be held at the Tlhabane Community Hall on Thursday. The funeral service would be held at the Bethany Christian fellowship Church in Tlhabane, Bester, Kgotso Street.

He would be buried at the heroes acres at the Donkerhoek cemetery.

African News Agency/ANA