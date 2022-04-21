Former SANDF captain gets 18 years jail time for hijacking

Rustenburg - A former captain in the army, Tebogo Leburu, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for hijacking, North West police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, said Leburu was sentenced in the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Wednesday, after he was found guilty of hijacking, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

She said according to evidence in court, Leburu, 49, who was a captain in the South African National Defence Force, was hiking on the N12 in Klerksdorp on February 23 in 2019. "A 37-year-old man, driving a white Volkswagen Polo, stopped and offered him a lift. Leburu got into the vehicle and asked to be dropped off at Hartbeesfontein. "They were near the Manzilpark turn-off when Leburu suddenly pointed him with a firearm and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

“The driver exited the vehicle and ran towards Manzilpark, when the accused shot him on his left cheek. He continued running to a nearby house where he was offered help, including informing the police about the incident," she said. Shortly after the incident was reported, police in Hartbeesfontein responded to a complaint of a suspicious and speeding vehicle. It was found at a shop where Leburu was found in possession of the hijacked white Polo. "The vehicle was searched and the police discovered two bags containing a car radio, keys, a 9mm Glock firearm and magazine with eight rounds of ammunition. Leburu was arrested after failing to produce a licence for the firearm," Myburgh said.

Leburu was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for attempted murder, 10 year for hijacking, 10 years for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and a further 10 year for possession of suspected stolen property. "The sentences in count two, three and four will run concurrently. The accused has also been declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103(1) of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000)," Myburgh said. IOL