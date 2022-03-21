Former traffic official whose docket ‘mysteriously closed’ has officially been charged with negligent driving by the NPA

Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the North West has filed charges against a former senior provincial traffic department official for a crime he allegedly committed in 2016. According to the NPA’s provincial spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, the case was brought to its attention by the family of the victim after the case docket was mysteriously closed without being handed over for prosecution.

Story continues below Advertisment

Levy Ikaneng is currently being charged with two counts of negligent driving and failure or refusal to give a blood/breath sample. Both charges are in contravention of the Road Traffic Act. Ikaneng who is the husband of a senior magistrate was arrested on April 23, 2016, after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian with his Volvo sedan in Tlhabane.

Upon his arrest he is alleged to have refused to have his blood/breath samples taken by officials as it was suspected he was driving under the influence of alcohol. “The pedestrian who was knocked down by Ikaneng is said to be bedridden and wheelchair confined as a result of the incident. “Advocate Cavin Mphaga took it upon himself to probe the matter with the SAPS and three years later it was brought back into the criminal justice system for prosecution.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Ikaneng is currently out on a warning and the court warned him not to interfere with the state witnesses and to avail himself of the next court appearance,” Mamothame said. Ikaneng is expected back in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court on April 20. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment