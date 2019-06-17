File photo: Independent Media

POTCHEFSTROOM - Police in the North West province on Monday appealed for help from the public in tracing four awaiting trial inmates who escaped from the Pudimoe Police Station on Friday night. Six suspects escaped through the roof of the police cells. Two of the suspects, Oageng Senye, 24, and Mosimanegape Mohutsana, 20, were rearrested on Sunday.

North West provincial police commissioner Baile Motswenyane commended one of the suspects fathers for "showing responsible parenting and community policing" when he handed his son over to the authorities.

The four suspects still on the loose are Sipho Mohutsiwa, 24, Hendrik Papier, 36, Lawrence Ntwagae, 28, and Tumelo Setlhodi, 37. They are awaiting trial for various offences including aggravated robbery, burglary and possession of suspected stolen property.

Motswenyane said police officers would "work tirelessly" to ensure the four escapees are caught.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four escapees to call the investigating officer, warrant officer Peter Mooketsi, on 082 469 2075.

African News Agency (ANA)