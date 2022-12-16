Four driving school instructors, four examiners held in connection with licensing fraud in North West

Durban – Four driving school instructors and four examiners have been arrested over alleged licensing fraud in the North West. The Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said on December 14, a joint operation was conducted at Vryburg and Ganyesa Driver’s Licence Testing Centres.

“It is alleged that two examiners from Ganyesa and two from Vryburg colluded with driving school instructors in issuing learner’s license and and driver’s licences fraudulently.” Zwane said it was further alleged that amounts of between R8 500 and R12 000 were paid via driving school instructors. He said this was dependent on what code what driver’s licence was being issued.

The accused will appear in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. “Four driving school vehicles were discontinued as they were found to be unroadworthy, mostly on brakes not functioning properly,” said Zwane. In a move to end ongoing fraud and corruption at driving licence testing centres (DLTC), Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said at least 200 000 illegally obtained driver’s licences would be scrapped

At a media briefing in October, Mbalula said illegally obtained driver’s licences had been sent to provincial MECs for cancellation. Mbalula said an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit found criminal activities at DLTCs across South Africa. About 16 people have been arrested in connection with the Mpumalanga R60 million vehicle licence fraud.

